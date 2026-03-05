FM Vijitha Herath says Israels FM assured safety of Sri Lankans in Israel

March 5, 2026   06:11 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath says he held a phone call with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar today (05) regarding the well-being of over 29,000 Sri Lankan nationals currently residing in Israel.

The minister stated that protecting Sri Lankan citizens abroad is a top priority of the government and that he received assurances regarding the safety of Sri Lankan nationals currently residing in Israel.

Herath said they also discussed the urgent need to ensure regional peace through diplomatic channels.

“Protecting our citizens abroad is a top priority. Spoke with FM Gideon Sa’ar of Israel today regarding the well-being of over 29,000 Sri Lankans in Israel.”

“Received assurances on their safety & discussed the urgent need for regional peace through diplomatic channels,” the minister said in a post on ‘X’. 

