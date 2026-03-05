Property worth Rs. 30 million linked to major organised criminal frozen - Police

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police has taken steps to freeze a property valued at approximately Rs. 30 million that is allegedly linked to proceeds generated from drug trafficking.

Police said that investigations were initiated following a complaint alleging that an organised criminal who was recently brought back to Sri Lanka from overseas, had allegedly purchased the property under the name of his daughter using funds believed to have been earned through drug trafficking.

Accordingly, during the probe, investigators identified property with a two-storey residence in the Pannipitiya area, estimated to be worth around Rs. 30 million, which is suspected to have been purchased using illegally generated funds.

Police stated that an order has been issued to freeze the property for a period of seven days from March 5 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is continuing further investigations into the incident, police said.