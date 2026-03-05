UK sending four extra Typhoon jets to Qatar, PM Starmer says

March 5, 2026   08:28 pm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that four additional Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to Qatar as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, insisting that the UK has the right plan for defence.

Britain’s cautious response to the Iran crisis and a drone attack on its key military base ⁠in Cyprus have led to doubts among partners about its military effectiveness.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also criticised Starmer for failing to provide sufficient support for his strikes on Iran.

Starmer told a press conference Britain had the right plan and had already been pre-deploying military equipment across the region before the start of ⁠the war.

“My focus is providing calm, level headed leadership in the national interest,” Starmer said.

“That means deploying our military and diplomatic strength to protect our people, and it means ⁠having the strength to stand firm by our values and our principles, no matter the pressure to do otherwise.”

He said ⁠Britain was sending four additional typhoon jets to join the squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations there and ⁠in the region.

“We have the right plan for defence,” he said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

