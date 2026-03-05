WHO says it has verified 13 attacks on health sites in Iran

March 5, 2026   08:37 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Thursday that it has verified 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran amid a U.S.-Israeli campaign and it was checking reports that four medics were killed and 25 ⁠others injured.

“WHO has verified 13 attacks on health care in Iran and one in Lebanon,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, without attributing blame or giving details.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy added at the same briefing that four ambulances in Iran were also affected and that hospitals and other health ⁠sites suffered minor damage due to strikes nearby, citing Iranian authorities. One of these hospitals in the capital Tehran was evacuated as a result, the U.N. health agency previously ⁠said.

Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva has alleged that 10 facilities have been hit by military strikes in a ⁠letter to Tedros earlier this week.

Balkhy says that the WHO logistics hub in Dubai which provides ⁠health supplies to dozens of countries is temporarily out of service because of transport restrictions in the region.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

