Indian Navy says it responded to distress call of Iranian ship IRIS Dena, deployed aircraft, vessel

March 5, 2026   08:47 pm

The Indian Navy has sent its aircraft and ships to augment the search and rescue efforts for IRIS Dena that was hit by an American torpedo Wednesday while it was on its voyage back to Iran after participating in exercise MILAN and the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

According to a Navy statement, the Navy launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I at 1000 hr on Wednesday to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka.

It said another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment.

Additionally, INS Tarangini which was operating in vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in search area by 1600 hr on Wednesday when the SAR had been undertaken by Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies.

The Navy added that INS Ikshak has also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for ship wrecked personnel.

According to the Navy, a distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26.

The ship, it said, was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility.

Source: Indian Express

--Agencies

