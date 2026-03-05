Over 200 onboard second Iranian vessel being brought ashore; ship to be moved to Trinco  President

March 5, 2026   09:59 pm

A total of 208 individuals who are onboard a second Iranian Navy ship “IRIS Bushehr” near Sri Lanka’s territorial waters are being brought ashore to Colombo at present, says President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

He said that the Sri Lanka navy is currently making arrangements to bring the personnel who were onboard the ship to the Colombo Harbour. 
  
The Iranian vessel will then be moved to Trincomalee Haroubour, the President confirmed while making a special statement pertaining to the current development, during a press briefing at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President also requested all parties to refrain from exploiting the current situation for narrow political goals. 

He said that the commitment of all parties is essential to achieve world peace.

