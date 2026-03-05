Sri Lanka will remain neutral during ongoing Middle East conflict  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today announced the stance of the Government of Sri Lanka pertaining to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Addressing a special media briefing at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this evening (05), the President said Sri Lanka will remain neutral during the conflict between the United States and Iran in the Middle Eastern region.

The President, however noted, the government will continue to fulfill its international obligations and take necessary steps on humanitarian grounds.

He said that the commitment of all parties is essential to achieve world peace.

Meanwhile, commenting on the current development of another Iranian vessel near Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said a total of 208 individuals onboard a second Iranian vessel are currently being brought ashore to Colombo at present.

The Iranian vessel will be moved to Trincomalee Harbour, the President confirmed while addressing a special statement pertaining to the current development.

The President also requested all parties to refrain from exploiting the current situation for narrow political goals.

The matter was also discussed extensively in Parliament today.

Addressing Parliament today, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the second Iranian vessel is also not currently within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, but is located in the Exclusive Economic Zone close to Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary.

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa speaking in Parliament revealed that another Iranian ship was positioned near the Port of Colombo.

Responding to this, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government possesses far more information than what the Opposition Leader is aware of. He said that the government is intervening in order to resolve the issue while minimizing loss of life and safeguarding regional peace.

Minister Jayatissa said Sri Lanka is intervening in accordance with international law and on humanitarian grounds to protect regional stability.

This comes after its sister vessel was sunk by a US submarine just off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Wednesday, killing at least 84 sailors while another 32 were rescued and hospitalized by Sri Nanka Navy.

The sinking of “IRIS Dena” came as the war sparked by a joint US-Israel attack on Iran continued to spread across the Middle East and beyond.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday denounced the attack and warned Washington it would “bitterly regret” establishing such a precedent.

“The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” he posted on X.

“Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set.”

Medical staff said 32 rescued Iranians were still being treated under tight security provided by police and elite commandos at the hospital, adding that the walking wounded would be discharged soon.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was assessing the situation and was working with the local authorities.

The frigate issued a distress call at dawn on Wednesday but had completely sunk by the time a Sri Lankan rescue ship reached the area.

The warship was returning after attending a military exercise in India’s eastern port of Visakhapatnam.

Sri Lanka has remained neutral and has repeatedly urged dialogue to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

--With Agencies Inputs