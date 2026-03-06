Showers expected in several areas today

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Southern Province and in Rathnapura, and Kaluthara districts today (05) during evening or night, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Northern, North-Central, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-Western provinces during the early hours of the morning.