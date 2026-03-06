Gazette issued to restructure CEB from March 9, establish successor companies

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody transferring the functions and duties of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) with effect from March 09.

According to the Gazette, provisions have been made for the establishment of six successor companies for electricity generation, transmission, distribution and system operations.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Electricity Act, No. 36 of 2024, will come into effect on March 9, 2026, with the exception of specific sections, effectively restructuring the CEB.

The issuance of Gazette No. 2478/41 follows the completion of several key regulatory milestones required for the restructuring of the power sector:

Preliminary Transfer Plan: Prepared by the Power Sector Reforms Secretariat on January 5, 2026.

National Policy Approval: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the national electricity and tariff policies as part of the broader national energy policy on March 3, 2026.

Technical Planning: The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) finalized the Annual Power Procurement Plan, the Long Term Generation Expansion Plan, and the Long Term Transmission Development Plan on February 18, 2026.

While a significant portion of the Act becomes effective on March 9, certain foundational sections—including those related to preliminary administration and the establishment of regulatory frameworks—have been operational since June 27, 2024.

This move effectively initiates the transition of functions, duties, and assets from the CEB to successor entities, aimed at modernizing the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Sri Lanka.

2478-41_E by Adaderana Online