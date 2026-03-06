JP posts will no longer be granted on political grounds  Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara, stated that the post of Justice of the Peace (JP) will no longer be granted based on political considerations.

Speaking in Parliament today (06), the Minister said that a mechanism has now been established to submit complaints regarding a Justice of the Peace.

He further stated that a system containing the data of Justices of the Peace across the island is currently being prepared, which will make it possible to verify whether an individual is a Justice of the Peace when certifying a document.

Additionally, while addressing Parliament today, the Minister said that in the future the maximum age limit for appointments to the position will be restricted to 75 years.

Expressing further views, Minister Harshana Nanayakkara said, “This position will no longer be granted on political grounds. However, we have introduced a new system to update bio-data every two years. We have also established a method requiring certification through the Grama Niladhari and the Divisional Secretariat.”

He further stated that a WhatsApp number, an email address, and a telephone number had already been established to report any Justice of the Peace who commits an offence, adding that authorities had not yet discussed cancelling the appointments of those who previously held the post at once.

“Some individuals have served in this role for five to ten years and have gained experience. However, we are working quickly to create a database. Once it is completed, wherever a seal is placed, we will be able to verify whether the person is a Justice of the Peace or not. Data entry is currently underway,” he said.

He also stated that the decision had been made by a committee, which was of the view that individuals appointed to the position must possess the proper mental and physical capacity to read and understand complex documents.

“The committee decided that future appointments will be limited to the age of 75. I have not received any fair or justifiable reason so far to change that,” the Minister added.