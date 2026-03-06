35-year-old arrested at BIA with over 11 kg of Kush and Hashish

A suspect has been arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Arrival Terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in possession of 11 kilograms of ‘Kush’ and Hashish.

Police said the suspect was found in possession of 6 kilograms and 590 grams of ‘Kush’ and 4 kilograms and 910 grams of Hashish.

The arrested suspect, a 35-year-old, has been identified as a resident of Colombo 14, police said.

The Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.