Goal of eliminating Khamenei set in November: Israel Katz

The Israeli government decided to eliminate Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as early as November, with initial intentions to execute the mission approximately six months thereafter, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post citing Defence Minister Israel Katz.

Speaking on Thursday, Katz revealed that the strategic objective was established during a high-level security meeting late last year. “Already in November we were convened with the prime minister in a very tight forum and the prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] set the goal of eliminating Khamenei,” Katz told N12 News.

He further noted that the operation was originally scheduled for the middle of 2026.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the operational timeline was accelerated following a period of domestic unrest within Iran. Israel shared the strategy with Washington and brought the mission forward around January.

Katz explained that the adjustment was prompted by concerns that the pressured clerical leadership in Tehran might initiate hostilities against Israeli and United States assets throughout the Middle East.The killing was carried out during the opening hours of Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, which commenced on Saturday. This strike marks the first instance of a sovereign nation’s top leader being eliminated via an airstrike.

Israel has maintained that its primary objectives are to dismantle what it perceives as an “existential threat” stemming from Iran’s ballistic missile project and nuclear programme, while also facilitating “regime change.”

Following the initial high-profile strike, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have continued to intensify their air campaign. On Thursday, the IDF announced it had completed its 12th wave of strikes in Tehran, targeting key Iranian security and military infrastructure.

Among the high-priority targets was the headquarters of a special unit in Alborz province, which is responsible for all internal security forces. “IDF Completes 12th Wave of Strikes in Tehran: Headquarters of the Iranian Terror Regime’s Special Unit in ‘Alborz’ Province Attacked, Along with Basij Forces Bases and Internal Security,” the Israeli Air Force (IAF) stated.

In a series of posts on X, the IDF confirmed that the Alborz headquarters commands all special units in the region and serves to direct the regime’s armed forces. Additional facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force were also hit.

The IAF further targeted a central command centre for Iran’s armed internal security forces. Dozens of additional sites used for storing and producing weaponry were also struck as part of the campaign against the “Iranian terror regime.”

“The IDF continues to deepen the impact on all the mechanisms of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran,” the IAF stated, describing the offensive as part of a sustained military action against Iranian infrastructure.

These escalating strikes follow the broader outbreak of conflict earlier this week. In retaliation for the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets.

Source: ANI

--Agencies