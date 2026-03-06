Two dead, 15 missing after boat capsizes in Gurunagar Jetty in Jaffna

Two dead, 15 missing after boat capsizes in Gurunagar Jetty in Jaffna

March 6, 2026   11:30 am

UPDATE: Two individuals have died while another 5 were rescued after a boat capsized today (6) at Gurunagar Jetty in Jaffna.

Hospital sources confirmed that the condition of three persons rescued and admitted to hospital following the accident remains critical.

The vessel was carrying 25 pilgrims, and a search operation is currently underway to locate another 15 individuals who are still missing.

A boat which set out from the Gurunagar Jetty at Palaitivu in Jaffna has capsized in this manner.

A boat capsized today (6) at Gurunagar Jetty in Jaffna, according to Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that the boat was carrying a group of pilgrims traveling to the Palaitivu Festival at the time of the incident.

Several individuals have reportedly drowned, and rescue operations are currently underway, said Ada Derana reporter.

