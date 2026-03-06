Salary commission to be appointed to address public sector salary disparities - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that a salary commission will be established this year to address salary discrepancies in the principal service as well as several other sectors within the public service.

Speaking in Parliament today (06), the Prime Minister said the proposed commission is expected to provide a sustainable solution to the existing salary disparities across the public sector.

She further noted that extensive discussions have already been held with principals and principals’ associations regarding the salary disparity within the principal service.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is continuing discussions in an effort to reach a lasting solution.

She added that, as a matter of government policy, a salary commission is scheduled to be appointed this year, through which a sustainable solution to the issue is expected.

“With the recent salary increases, there have been crises and disparities not only in the education sector but also in several other sectors, and a sustainable solution is thereby needed. Therefore, we are trying to find a solution to this through the salary commission. We hope to submit proposals specifically concerning the issues of principals to the commission,” PM Harini said.