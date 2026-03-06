Coming weeks decisive for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defense Minister

Coming weeks decisive for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defense Minister

March 6, 2026   12:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defense Aruna Jayasekera stated in Parliament today (06) that the coming weeks could be a decisive period for the country due to escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

Addressing the House, the Deputy Minister noted that there is a possibility of delays in the supply of essential services in the near future.

He attributed these potential disruptions to restrictions imposed on maritime and air transportation routes as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister explained that the government has taken measures to extend the current State of Emergency to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services amid these global challenges.

“The current conflict situation has led to the imposition of restrictions on both maritime and air transportation. Consequently, there may be delays in the delivery of essential services that we have requested or anticipated. The coming weeks will be decisive. We must accord special attention to the management of these essential services, and it is in this context that we have moved to extend the State of Emergency,” he added.

