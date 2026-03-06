UNP wants govt to seek assurances of no further US military actions near Sri Lankan waters

The United National Party (UNP) has expressed concern over the Sri Lankan government’s continued silence regarding the sinking of an Iranian vessel by a U.S. submarine within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In a special statement, the party urged the government to inform the public whether it had been notified by the United States prior to the military action, and whether the action fell within the framework of the Colombo Security Conclave.

“These actions have resulted in our EEZ being turned into a warzone which will have a detrimental impact on our commercial interests. Shipping costs and insurance are expected to increase, impacting the country’s economy including the cost of living,” the statement said.

The party further called on the government to seek assurances from the United States that no further military actions will occur near Sri Lankan waters, and to engage with shipping companies and insurance authorities to discuss potential economic implications.