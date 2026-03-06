Warm weather expected to continue until mid-April: Met Dept.

March 6, 2026   01:52 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that the extremely warm weather conditions currently prevailing in many parts of the island is expected to continue until mid-April.

The Department also noted that wind speeds remain relatively low, which contributes to an increase in the temperature felt by the human body.

The Department advised people who engage in strenuous outdoor work to be vigilant about their health and to drink plenty of water during this period. 

Teachers have also been urged to pay special attention to schoolchildren, particularly when sending them for sports activities, the Department noted.

According to the Met. Department, the highest rainfall was reported yesterday (05) from Handapanagala in the Monaragala District, with 13.8 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. today (06) was recorded from Ratnapura, reaching 36.4 °C.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded as 8.1 °C at the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station.

