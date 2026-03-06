Assets worth Rs. 20M belonging to fugitive underworld figure Kudu Salindu frozen

March 6, 2026   02:09 pm

Assets worth nearly Rs. 20 million belonging to notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin Salindu Malshitha Gunaratne, also known as “Panadura Kudu Salindu”, who is currently hiding abroad, have been frozen.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division stated that the frozen assets, located at the Mahabellana junction on the Panadura–Ratnapura Road, include a house situated on a 40-perch plot of land, a warehouse complex, and a shop.

Kudu Salindu, who was previously arrested while hiding abroad and brought back to the country, had secretly fled overseas again after being released on bail by the court.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division took steps to freeze these properties following an extensive investigation, which revealed that the assets were allegedly purchased using funds earned through drug trafficking.

In recent years, several individuals were shot and killed in the Panadura South, Hirana, and Pinwatta police areas due to a conflict between factions led by Kudu Salindu and “Panadura Kudu Nilanga”; however, these clashes have subsided following the arrest of Kudu Nilanga and several others.

At present, Kudu Salindu remains in hiding abroad, and the Illegal Assets Investigation Division is continuing its investigation into the incident.

