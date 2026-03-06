COPA approves forwarding DMT progress report to Attorney General for further action

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has approved forwarding the report on the progress of implementing the directives issued at the COPA meetings held on 10 March and 21 March 2025 with regard to the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) to the Attorney General for necessary further action, after it is submitted to and approved by the Parliament.

This decision was taken when the Committee on Public Accounts met in Parliament on 04 March 2026 under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim.

In accordance with Standing Order 119 (04) of Parliament, arrangements have been made to forward reports related to the matters revealed before COPA to the Attorney General for observation and further action. Accordingly, the report in question is expected to be submitted to the Attorney General.

This provision was introduced through an amendment to the Standing Orders of Parliament in 2022. Accordingly, for the first time, a Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) report is being forwarded to the Attorney General for observation and necessary action.

A group of officials, including the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Professor Kapila Perera, and the Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, were summoned before COPA to present facts related to the report.

According to COPA, further action is to be taken regarding 25 cases of fraud, corruption, and irregularities that occurred within the department.

The DMT’s Commissioner General stated that he is working with the Sri Lanka Police to take legal action against officers suspected of involvement in fraud and corruption.

He added that they are prepared to meet monthly to discuss the progress of investigations and provide the necessary assistance and information required for legal action.

He further stated that the Customs system has now been linked with the DMT system and that maximum measures have been taken to prevent fraudulent activities that had occurred in the past.

He also pointed out that since it is now possible to clearly identify the officers who entered data into the system, there is no room for unauthorized actions such as data modification at present.

The Committee also inquired about the circumstances under which investigations related to previous recommendations had been halted due to the loss of original files. Officials informed the Committee that they would obtain relevant information through alternative sources and provide the necessary assistance to continue the investigations.

Committee members also noted that the public does not have a positive perception of the department and stressed the need to take steps to improve the situation.

The Chairman of the Committee emphasized the importance of establishing the Department of Motor Traffic as an institution that provides prompt and reliable services, free from intermediaries and corruption, by improving its data systems and online services.

Meanwhile, the Ministry Secretary stated that a new data system is expected to be introduced by linking several institutions, including the Inland Revenue Department, in addition to the Customs Department.

Accordingly, functions such as registering new vehicles, transferring ownership, issuing vehicle number plates, and providing driving licences are expected to be carried out more efficiently.