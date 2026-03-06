Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath says he spoke with Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, in phone call today (06) regarding the evolving regional situation.

“Exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to peace and stability in the region,” the minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Minister Herath said he also expressed appreciation for Oman’s continued support extended to the Sri Lankan community residing in the country.

He said Minister Albusaidi assured the Omani Government’s continued commitment to the welfare and well-being of Sri Lankan nationals in the country.