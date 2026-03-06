Irans FM thanks Sri Lanka for helping rescue sailors after US strike

March 6, 2026   03:53 pm

Iranian media reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held separate phone calls with Sri Lankan and Indian counterparts.

Araqchi condemned U.S. targeting of the Iranian Dena warship in international waters, calling it a violation of international law and said Tehran would pursue legal accountability.

He also thanked Sri Lanka for rescuing Dena’s crew and stressed the importance of protecting Iranian vessels and personnel, media reported.

The IRIS Dena was sunk by the U.S. on Wednesday, 19 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern port city of Galle.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

