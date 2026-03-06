Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has rejected the opposition’s allegations that the enforcement of emergency regulations has led to repression in the country, stating that such claims are baseless.

Accordingly, she challenged the opposition to point out even a single specific incident of repression that has occurred during the past three months, the PM’s Office said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks today (06) in Parliament while responding to allegations raised by the opposition regarding the implementation of emergency regulations.

Speaking during the debate on regulations related to the maintenance of essential services, the Prime Minister further stated:

The government has not placed any restrictions on the democratic right to criticize the government or to engage in protests.

Rather than repeatedly using the term ‘‘repression’’ as a mere concept, present details of any individuals who may have been unfairly arrested or subjected to repression under the emergency regulations during the past three months.The government and the President continue to face strong criticism through social media and newspapers, yet the government has taken no action to suppress such criticism.



She further emphasized that emergency regulations are essential to restore normalcy to public life following the prevailing disaster situation and to rebuild damaged infrastructure, the statement said.



In particular, this legal framework is necessary to ensure that roads, the school system, and essential services continue to function without disruption.



The government may need to deploy the tri-forces when rebuilding disaster-affected transport infrastructure, including railway lines, and damaged school buildings. These will not merely be restored to their previous condition, but will instead be rebuilt using scientific methods so that they can better withstand future disasters. This is one of the key reasons for the use of emergency regulations.



The President has appointed a Special Task Force to oversee disaster relief and reconstruction efforts. The government expects to receive its report within this month, based on which the country’s rebuilding process will be carried out in a structured manner through short-, medium-, and long-term plans, the statement said.

Some people are still staying in relief camps, and instructions have already been given to the relevant authorities to take the necessary steps to resettle them as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also urged the opposition not to use the word ‘‘repression’’ for political gain, and instead to support the ongoing program aimed at assisting people affected by the disaster, the statement added.