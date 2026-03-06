Minister orders immediate probe into Jaffna boat accident

The Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramaligam Chandrasekar, has instructed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into the boat accident reported in Jaffna, today (06),with the involvement of the Sri Lanka Navy and all relevant agencies, in order to determine the root causes of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minister has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and assured that the government will provide all necessary relief and support to the affected families, the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources said in a statement.

The Minister has issued the following key directives regarding the accident:

Comprehensive Investigation

A detailed report has been requested on whether the boat involved in the accident was seaworthy, whether the number of passengers exceeded the permitted limit, and whether proper maritime safety procedures had been followed.

Rescue Operations

The Minister has instructed the Police and the Sri Lanka Navy to intensify search and rescue operations for those missing at sea, utilizing all available resources without delay.

Medical Care for the Injured

The Minister has also inquired about the condition of those hospitalized following the accident and has directed health authorities to ensure that the victims receive the best possible medical treatment.

The boat had reportedly capsized shortly after departing from the Gurunagar area in Jaffna while travelling toward Palaitivu Island, leaving at least two people dead while several others were rescued and hospitalized.