AG urged to consider allowing lawyer to meet Pillayan for pending FR petition

The Supreme Court today (06) has informed the Attorney General to consider the possibility of granting access to an attorney of former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pilleyan, who is currently in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for instructions regarding a fundamental rights petition pending before the court.

The petition was filed by Pillayan in 2016 against his arrest and detention in connection with the murder of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

The case was heard, today (06), before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Janak de Silva, Menaka Wijesundara, and Gihan Kulatunga, Ada Derana reporter said.

President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, representing Pillayan, told the court that his client had previously been acquitted and released by the High Court of charges relating to the murder.

However, he noted that Pillayan is currently in custody under the PTA in connection with a separate incident and has not provided instructions for the continuation of the fundamental rights petition.

Accordingly, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, who appeared for the Attorney General, whether it is possible to provide access to the person in custody for the purpose of obtaining these instructions.

The Additional Solicitor General stated that if the petitioner’s lawyers request it, arrangements could be made to allow access.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court directed the petitioner’s lawyers to take the necessary steps to obtain instructions from the detained petitioner.

The court further scheduled the next hearing of the petition for July 28, 2026.