Sri Lanka fallen into a wartime-like situation

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala stated in Parliament today (06) that the country has fallen into a wartime-like situation, despite it being an undesirable development.

He further said that the nation is now witnessing an unprecedented situation unlike anything seen in recent history.

He further stated that it is impossible to predict who may become victims or how people may be affected under the current uncertain circumstances.

Watagala cited the recent incident involving the Iranian navy ship ‘IRIS Dena’ near the Galle maritime boundary as an example of the emerging crisis.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala further stated:

‘‘We cannot predict when, how, or who else will have to take on responsibilities like the one that Karapitiya Hospital suddenly had to take on. We cannot estimate in advance the impact such a situation could have on the lives of the people of our country. In this war-like situation, it took only a day for Karapitiya Hospital, thousands of miles away, to be filled with corpses. That is why we must be prepared. That is why we must adopt preventive measures. Imposing a state of emergency will not give us an Iron Dome, but it will provide us with the opportunity to prepare as much as possible.’‘