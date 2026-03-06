PM calls for immediate solutions for people remaining in displacement camps after Cyclone Ditwah

The Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka has convened yesterday (05) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka has been established to coordinate nationwide recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts following the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Task Force is entrusted with overseeing the provision of swift and sustainable relief to affected communities, the restoration of essential infrastructure and the implementation of long-term development initiatives.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the current progress and future plans of the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” initiative, the PMD said.

Committee members were also briefed on the foreign assistance received so far for the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund and on the Task Force’s forthcoming activities.

It was emphasized that a comprehensive assessment report on disaster-affected housing and infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of this month, the statement said.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of prioritizing individuals residing in displacement camps as part of the housing initiative for those whose homes have been affected.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential social issues that may emerge if these individuals remain in the displacement camps, the statement added.

District Secretaries from the relevant areas participated in the discussion via Zoom technology and attention was also given to the issues, views and proposals they presented.