PM calls for immediate solutions for people remaining in displacement camps after Cyclone Ditwah

PM calls for immediate solutions for people remaining in displacement camps after Cyclone Ditwah

March 6, 2026   07:56 pm

The Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka has convened yesterday (05) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

The Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka has been established to coordinate nationwide recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts following the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. 

The Task Force is entrusted with overseeing the provision of swift and sustainable relief to affected communities, the restoration of essential infrastructure and the implementation of long-term development initiatives.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the current progress and future plans of the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” initiative, the PMD said. 

Committee members were also briefed on the foreign assistance received so far for the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund and on the Task Force’s forthcoming activities.

It was emphasized that a comprehensive assessment report on disaster-affected housing and infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of this month, the statement said. 

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of prioritizing individuals residing in displacement camps as part of the housing initiative for those whose homes have been affected. 

The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential social issues that may emerge if these individuals remain in the displacement camps, the statement added. 

District Secretaries from the relevant areas participated in the discussion via Zoom technology and attention was also given to the issues, views and proposals they presented.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)