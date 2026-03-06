Trump says there will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender

Trump says there will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender

March 6, 2026   08:42 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except ‘‘unconditional surrender,’‘ a week after ⁠launching war with Israel against Tehran.

‘‘After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,’‘ Trump said in a social media ⁠post, adding that they would work to boost Iran’s economy.

Trump told ⁠Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be ⁠involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)

Dr. Ganeshan Wignaraja comments on possible impact of Middle East conflict on Sri Lanka (English)