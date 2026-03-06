Trump says there will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except ‘‘unconditional surrender,’‘ a week after ⁠launching war with Israel against Tehran.

‘‘After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,’‘ Trump said in a social media ⁠post, adding that they would work to boost Iran’s economy.

Trump told ⁠Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be ⁠involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies