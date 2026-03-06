IGP instructs police to monitor drone activities over national security concerns

March 6, 2026   09:22 pm

The Inspector General of Police has issued instructions to all police stations regarding taking necessary measures to prevent the possibility of drones being used to collect sensitive information related to national security and to launch terrorist attacks.

In a statement released by the Police Media Division, the Sri Lanka Police has stated considering the fact that there is a potential risk of drones being used in activities that could threaten national security, including the possibility of carrying out terrorist attacks, therefore, taking proactive measures to prevent such situations has become a timely necessity.

Although the importation, sale, and operation of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Sri Lanka must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010, the police say information has been revealed that certain entities are importing these and trading spare parts in ways that could pose a threat to national security.

Accordingly, the IGP has instructed all police stations to pay close attention to the relevant institutions importing drones or UAVs and spare parts, as well as businesses engaged in selling and repairing such equipment in the country. 

Police have also been directed to ensure that these activities are carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act No. 14 of 2010 and to maintain relevant data regarding these operations, the statement further noted.

