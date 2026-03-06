SL Navy assists in emergency evacuation of Japanese military ships crew member

SL Navy assists in emergency evacuation of Japanese military ships crew member

March 6, 2026   09:34 pm

A crew member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel JS Ōnami, a Takanami-class destroyer operating in the western waters off Colombo, has been brought ashore due to the need for urgent medical attention, the Sri Lanka Navy said.  

The evacuation was coordinated by the Colombo Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center, with assistance from the Sri Lanka Navy. 

The crew member was subsequently transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment, the SL Navy confirmed.

According to the Navy, a request was received to provide emergency medical care to the crew member on board the ship due to a sudden illness. 

Responding immediately, the Sri Lanka Navy had dispatched a naval vessel, with a medical team on board, to the area under the Western Naval Command to bring the patient ashore.

After receiving initial treatment on the naval vessel, the crew member was swiftly transported to Colombo Port and then transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further medical care.

The Sri Lanka Navy emphasized that the operation was carried out promptly to ensure the crew member received the necessary emergency medical assistance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)