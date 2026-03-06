A crew member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel JS Ōnami, a Takanami-class destroyer operating in the western waters off Colombo, has been brought ashore due to the need for urgent medical attention, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The evacuation was coordinated by the Colombo Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center, with assistance from the Sri Lanka Navy.

The crew member was subsequently transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment, the SL Navy confirmed.

According to the Navy, a request was received to provide emergency medical care to the crew member on board the ship due to a sudden illness.

Responding immediately, the Sri Lanka Navy had dispatched a naval vessel, with a medical team on board, to the area under the Western Naval Command to bring the patient ashore.

After receiving initial treatment on the naval vessel, the crew member was swiftly transported to Colombo Port and then transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further medical care.

The Sri Lanka Navy emphasized that the operation was carried out promptly to ensure the crew member received the necessary emergency medical assistance.