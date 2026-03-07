EU countries joining US, Israel attacks would become Irans legitimate target, Deputy Minister says

March 7, 2026   07:07 am

European Union member states that join the U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran would become “legitimate targets” for Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with TV station France 24.

“Any country that joins in the ⁠aggression against Iran, joins America and Israel in the aggression against Iran, definitely, they will be also legitimate targets for Iran retaliation,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

While some EU countries such as France, Greece and Italy have sent warships towards the Middle East and most EU ⁠top officials have condemned Iranian strikes in the region, they have mostly called for an end to the conflict and called ⁠for a diplomatic solution.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday Berlin was working with partners ⁠to find an approach to end the fighting with Iran, while saying ⁠his country shared the aims of the United States and Israel.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

