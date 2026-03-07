EU countries joining US, Israel attacks would become Irans legitimate target, Deputy Minister says
March 7, 2026 07:07 am
European Union member states that join the U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran would become “legitimate targets” for Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with TV station France 24.
“Any country that joins in the aggression against Iran, joins America and Israel in the aggression against Iran, definitely, they will be also legitimate targets for Iran retaliation,” Takht-Ravanchi said.
While some EU countries such as France, Greece and Italy have sent warships towards the Middle East and most EU top officials have condemned Iranian strikes in the region, they have mostly called for an end to the conflict and called for a diplomatic solution.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday Berlin was working with partners to find an approach to end the fighting with Iran, while saying his country shared the aims of the United States and Israel.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies