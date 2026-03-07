Shooting reported at house of Batuwatte Chamaras wife in Ja-Ela

Shooting reported at house of Batuwatte Chamaras wife in Ja-Ela

March 7, 2026   07:41 am

A shooting incident was reported this morning (07) at the residence of the wife of alleged organized criminal figure known as ‘Batuwatte Chamara’.

Police said the shot was fired at the residence located on St. Anne’s Road in Ja-Ela. 

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police suspect that the suspects may have arrived on a motorcycle, carried out the shooting, and fled the scene.

