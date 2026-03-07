Massive blasts near Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran, after Israeli airstrikes

Massive blasts near Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran, after Israeli airstrikes

March 7, 2026   08:18 am

 

 

Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows large explosions and fires near Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran following a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian capital in the early hours of March 7. 

Iranian state media reported that an Israeli strike hit an area near the airport, the country’s primary international hub. 

Videos shared on social media show multiple explosions lighting up the night sky as thick columns of smoke rise from the area.

Residents living near the airport said they saw what appeared to be commercial planes parked on the tarmac burning as a massive fireball and heavy smoke filled the air. 

Several people described powerful blasts shaking parts of the city overnight, with loud booms heard across Tehran.

Images carried by Iranian media also showed a huge ball of fire and smoke billowing from the direction of Mehrabad Airport, rising behind a high-rise apartment complex in northern Tehran. 

The Israeli military said it carried out an “extensive” series of strikes targeting regime-linked sites in Tehran. 

People on the ground described it as the “worst night since the war began,” telling CNN the bombardment was more intense than anything they had experienced before.

Source: Times Now
--Agencies 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)