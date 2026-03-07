FM Vijitha Herath and Indias Jaishankar discuss regional developments
March 7, 2026 09:35 am
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath stated that he held a “warm and constructive” meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath said the two sides reviewed the progress of Sri Lanka–India cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments.
He also noted that Sri Lanka values India’s continued partnership and engagement.