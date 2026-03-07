FM Vijitha Herath and Indias Jaishankar discuss regional developments

March 7, 2026   09:35 am

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath stated that he held a “warm and constructive” meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath said the two sides reviewed the progress of Sri Lanka–India cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments.

He also noted that Sri Lanka values India’s continued partnership and engagement.

