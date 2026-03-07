23 rounds fired at house linked to Batuwatte Chamara now operating as elderly home

Further details have emerged regarding the shooting incident reported early this morning (07) at the residence of the wife of an alleged organized criminal figure known as ‘Batuwatte Chamara’.

The gunmen also reportedly opened fire at two neighbouring houses before fleeing the area.

The shooting occurred at around 1:25 a.m. today, targeting a residence located at No. 05, St. Anne’s Road, Weligampitiya, within the Ja-Ela Police Division.

The shooting targeted the residence where Chathurika Weerasuriya, the wife of Manoj Suranga Liyanage, alias ‘Batuwatte Chamara’, had been residing.

Two suspects who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire using a T-56 assault rifle, discharging approximately 23 rounds at the house as well as at two other houses, Ada Derana reporter said.

It is also reported that the house is currently being used as an elderly care home.

The property had reportedly been rented out about two months ago for a monthly fee of Rs. 125,000, as Batuwatte Chamara’s wife is currently residing in Dubai.

At the time of the incident, nine elderly residents and four caregivers were inside the house. However, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, said Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, the same house had reportedly been targeted in similar shooting incidents on December 15 and December 24, 2025.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.