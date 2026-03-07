Saudi air defenses deter drone attacks on Aramcos Shayba field, missile threat on air base

Saudi air defenses deter drone attacks on Aramcos Shayba field, missile threat on air base

March 7, 2026   10:00 am

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have stopped a new wave of airstrikes, this time targeting Aramco’s Shaybah field, the Ministry of Defense said early Saturday.

In a succession of posts on X, ministry spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said a total of 16 drones headed toward the Shaybah field in four waves were intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter.

In separate posts, Al-Maliki also announced the “interception and destruction” of a ballistic missile and a cruise launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj.

Another drone was intercepted east of the national capital, Riyadh city, the spokesman tweeted.

The missile threat was the third attempted strike in three consecutive days on AlKharj, an important industrial zone located approximately 80 kilometers southeast of Riyadh city. 

The attempt on Shaybah field was the first since Feb. 28 when Israel and the United States launched a massive air campaign against Iran, which has triggered a wave of retaliatory strikes by Tehran against various targets in the Gulf region, including oil refineries and industrial sites.

Located deep in the Rub’ al-Khali, also known as the Empty Quarter, Shaybah is one of Saudi Arabia’s most vital “super-giant” fields. Beyond its massive oil reserves, the field is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s gas strategy, with a high-tech recovery plant supplying critical natural gas liquids (NGLs) to the petrochemical sector.

The air attacks on Saudi Arabia is part of a massive surge in aerial aggression across the Gulf. In the last 24 hours alone, the region has seen the UAE intercepting over 125 drones and 6 ballistic missiles.

On Friday, Saudi air defenses shot down five missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, four drones in the eastern Riyadh region, and one drone each in the Eastern Province and Al-Kharj.

On Thursday, the Kingdom destroyed three cruise missiles targeting Al-Kharj, just hours after a drone attack was stopped over the Ras Tanura refinery in the Eastern Province. 

The attacks have continued despite the protest and condemnations issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In an extraordinary ministerial meeting held in Riyadh on March 1, the GCC affirmed the collective right of member states to defend their territories against “treacherous Iranian aggression.”

Following a Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 3, Saudi Arabia declared it reserves the “full right” to respond. The Cabinet underscored that the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, citizens, and residents from these persistent strikes.

Source: Arab News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)

US committed 'atrocity,' will 'bitterly regret': Iranian FM on attack on warship near Sri Lanka (English)