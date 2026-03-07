Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits west of Bandar Abbas in Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has hit the west of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Saturday morning, as informed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck 74 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas and at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the USGS.

This development comes against the backdrop that the US and Israel, in a joint venture, attacked Iran on February 28.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed in the attack.

Strikes in Iran hit Minab Girls’ Primary School in the country’s Hormozgan province, killing over 160 and injuring another 100.

