Sri Lankan Ambassador urges vigilance for nationals in Northern Israel

March 7, 2026   11:02 am

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, Nimal Bandara, has called attention to the safety of Sri Lankans serving in the northern region of Israel amid the current conflict situation.

According to the Ambassador, there has been an increase in airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces on the southern region of Lebanon, as well as a rise in missile attacks launched by Hezbollah targeting northern Israel.

Accordingly, Sri Lankans residing in the northern region, including Haifa, Nahariya, Akko, Galilee, Afula, Mount Carmel, Nazareth and Tiberias, have been advised to remain vigilant regarding potential attacks from Lebanon and any provocative incidents that may be carried out by certain groups near the borders of the country.

The Ambassador further noted that mass gatherings have been banned by Israeli security forces and urged Sri Lankans not to participate in such gatherings until the current security situation improves.

With more than 9,000 Sri Lankans currently employed in northern Israel, they have been advised to follow instructions issued by the Israel Defense Forces, government media, Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) and the Sri Lankan Embassy at all times, the statement said.

In the event of an attack, individuals can obtain free Israeli ambulance services by calling 101 and providing their location, the statement added. 

For further instructions or assistance, the Embassy can be contacted via WhatsApp at 00972-559305731, which is available seven days a week.

 

