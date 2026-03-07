Iran-Israel war: Explosion heard over Dubai airport

March 7, 2026   11:40 am

An explosion was heard over Dubai airport on Saturday followed by a cloud of smoke in the air, a witness told AFP, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.

The Flightradar24 tracking website showed planes circulating above the airport in an apparent holding pattern.

Limited flights resumed from Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, on Monday despite daily drone attacks on targets in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Media Office described “a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception” in a post on X, but also denied reports circulating about the airport in the same post.

Four staff were injured and a concourse damaged at Dubai airport last Saturday, as war erupted following US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

Dubai Airports said at the time that the incident was “quickly contained”, without giving further details.

Iranian attacks have also hit Abu Dhabi airport, the upmarket Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel, while drone debris caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.

Source: AFP

--Agencies

 

