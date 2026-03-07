Sri Lanka received USD 729 million in workers’ remittances in February 2026, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the report, in February 2025, foreign remittances to the country were recorded at USD 548.1 million.

Accordingly, remittances in February 2026 increased by USD 180.9 million compared to the same period last year.

However, a slight decrease was observed in February 2026 compared to the USD 751.1 million in remittances received in January 2026, it said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank stated that remittances sent to the country by migrant workers from January to February 2026 amounted to USD 1.48 billion.

The report further notes that this represents a 32 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.