Sri Lankas workers remittances exceed USD 1.4 bln in first two months of 2026

Sri Lankas workers remittances exceed USD 1.4 bln in first two months of 2026

March 7, 2026   11:46 am

Sri Lanka received USD 729 million in workers’ remittances in February 2026, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the report, in February 2025, foreign remittances to the country were recorded at USD 548.1 million. 

Accordingly, remittances in February 2026 increased by USD 180.9 million compared to the same period last year.

However, a slight decrease was observed in February 2026 compared to the USD 751.1 million in remittances received in January 2026, it said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank stated that remittances sent to the country by migrant workers from January to February 2026 amounted to USD 1.48 billion.

The report further notes that this represents a 32 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)