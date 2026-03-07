SJB to move no-confidence motion against Energy Minister

SJB to move no-confidence motion against Energy Minister

March 7, 2026   12:58 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will move a no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody in Parliament next week.

SJB Member of Parliament (MP) Ajith P. Perera stated that the decision to submit the motion was taken unanimously by the party.

“We are taking steps to move a no-confidence motion against the minister on two grounds. Firstly, that the Bribery Commission has already filed an indictment against him in the Colombo High Court, and secondly, his failure to properly manage the coal procurement process,” he said.

MP Ajith P. Perera further noted that the SJB is currently engaging with other opposition groups in an effort to secure broader support for the motion.

He also called on government MPs who can act independently to extend their support.

