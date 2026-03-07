Iranian president apologizes to Gulf countries over attacks

Iran’s president has said that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should to take to their grave”.

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement in a pre-recorded address aired by Iranian state television.

He also apologised for Iran’s attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

The President assured that Tehran will not target the neighbouring countries “unless attacked from there”.

“I apologise to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran. The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries,” Pezeshkian said during an address broadcast by Iranian state TV.

However, Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran would “not surrender”.

“The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves,” he said.

The comments came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states on Saturday morning as Israel and the United States kept up their air strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

There were repeated attacks on Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In Dubai, several blasts were heard on Saturday morning and the government said it had activated air defences.

--Agencies