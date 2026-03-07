Energy Ministry dismisses false reports of future power cuts

The Ministry of Energy has urged the public not be misled by false and misleading reports claiming that power cuts would be imposed in the future due to various issues including the coal supply at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai.

In a statement, the Ministry said it has been observed that false and misleading information is circulating on certain media suggesting that problems have arisen regarding the supply of coal at the Norochcholai power plant, and that power cuts may be imposed, particularly by the month of April.

The Ministry clarified that out of the 36 coal shipments ordered for the Norochcholai power plant for future operations, 22 shipments have already been unloaded and the plant is currently functioning normally.

The statement further noted that the supplier has assured that the remaining coal supplies can be supplied without interruption.

The Ministry also stated that primary steps have already been taken to secure emergency coal supplies if required.

Additionally, the Ministry pointed out that necessary stocks of furnace oil required for electricity generation are available until the end of April.

In this context, the Ministry emphasized that it can clearly state that there will be no power cuts as claimed in the news reports being circulated.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Energy requested all concerned parties not to be misled by such false and misleading information being circulated.