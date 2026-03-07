Ransilu Jayathilake wins historic gold for Sri Lanka at Arnold Sports Festival

Ransilu Jayathilake wins historic gold for Sri Lanka at Arnold Sports Festival

March 7, 2026   02:59 pm

Sri Lankan powerlifter Ransilu Jayathilake has made history by winning a gold medal at the Arnold Sports Festival held in the United States, marking a significant milestone for Sri Lanka in the competition’s 37-year history.

Competing in the 120KG Pro category, Jayathilake secured the victory by successfully lifting 320 kilograms in the deadlift event, delivering a record-setting performance and becoming the first Sri Lankan to win gold at the prestigious international strength sports competition.

The Arnold Sports Festival is being held in Columbus, Ohio this weekend, bringing thousands of athletes, fans and fitness enthusiasts from across the world to the Greater Columbus Convention Center for one of the largest multi-sport events in the world.

The annual festival, founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger and the late Jim Lorimer, long-time mayor and vice mayor of Worthington, features competitions ranging from bodybuilding and powerlifting to boxing, martial arts and dance. 

More than 20,000 athletes from around the world typically compete in dozens of sports, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators over several days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026-03-07

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Protests held in Colombo demanding US to end war on Iran (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Decisive weeks ahead for Sri Lanka due to global developments - Deputy Defence Minister (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

Energy Minister issues Gazette notification to restructure Ceylon Electricity Board from March 9 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

President should be strong enough to stand up to US Embassy - Wimal (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)

Over 1,230 civilians killed in Iran since the US-Israel attacks began (English)