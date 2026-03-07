No sides taken in Iranian vessel incident, Sri Lanka acting under international law: FM

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Saturday said the government is handling the recent vessel incident involving Iranian personnel in accordance with international law, and does not intend to support any side in the incident.

Responding to questions at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi about a reported U.S. operation against an Iranian vessel near Sri Lankan waters and whether the Iranian personnel would be repatriated to Iran, Herath did not give a direct yes-or-no answer but stressed that Sri Lanka is acting strictly under the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He said authorities are taking all steps based on international law and humanitarian considerations, adding that Sri Lanka does not intend to support any side in the incident and will continue to handle the matter within the framework of international legal obligations.

Speaking during a session titled “Heart of the Seas: The Future of the Indian Ocean,” Herath highlighted the growing geopolitical significance of the Indian Ocean and called for strengthened regional collaboration to maintain stability and security in the region.

The minister noted that maritime security and economic cooperation are key priorities for countries in the region. He pointed to the role of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in fostering collaboration among member states and strengthening frameworks for regional engagement.

Herath welcomed India’s leadership in the organization, expressing confidence in the country’s ability to advance regional initiatives.

“India is doing a great job. And the Indian presidency of IORA organisation can play a good role because India has many resources, human resources and material resources also as a neighbouring large country. We hope under the presidency of India, we play a big role and we wish all the best for India,” he said.

During the discussion, Foreign Minister Herath repeatedly stressed the need for countries to respect and implement the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He said adherence to international law is essential for addressing maritime disputes and maintaining order in global waters.

The minister also highlighted the importance of the “blue economy,” which promotes the sustainable use of marine resources while protecting the environment.

He said countries in the region must work together to improve awareness and implement structural reforms that support sustainable maritime development.

Climate change, he noted, is another critical challenge affecting the region’s economic sustainability. Herath referred to the impact of recent cyclone on Sri Lanka, underscoring the need for collective regional mechanisms to respond to climate-related disasters.

Addressing questions about recent military activity near Sri Lankan waters, Herath repeatedly reiterated that Sri Lanka would respond according to international law and humanitarian principles.

He emphasized that the country does not intend to take sides in geopolitical conflicts and will continue to act in accordance with established legal frameworks.

Herath also said that small and large countries alike must have their voices heard in regional discussions. He called for stronger cooperative security arrangements and common standards to balance economic growth, environmental protection and maritime security.

Concluding his remarks, the foreign minister reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to working through regional organizations such as IORA and urged all nations to respect international maritime law, particularly UNCLOS, as the foundation for stability in the Indian Ocean.