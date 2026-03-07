Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warm weather advisory for residents of Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, and North-Central provinces, as well as Colombo, Gampaha, Vavuniya, Mannar, Hambantota, and Monaragala districts.

Issued at 3.30 p.m. today, the advisory is valid for tomorrow (08).

The heat index — the temperature as felt by the human body — is likely to reach the “Caution” level in some areas of Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, and North-Central provinces. In Colombo, Gampaha, Vavuniya, Mannar, Hambantota, and Monaragala districts, the heat index is also expected to reach the same level.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body, said the Met Department.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.