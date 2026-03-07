Sri Lanka must stand firm, no matter what anyone demands  Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that at a time when Sri Lanka is facing many challenges and risks today, the country’s policy should be to work for world peace and that the national aspiration needs be to protect the population, protect national security, and uphold international human rights laws.

He made this statement while participating as the chief guest at the opening of the second day of the International Healthcare Exhibition held at the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo today (07).

“As a country, we are facing many challenges today and are facing many risks and challenges.” In such a situation, our country’s policy should be to work for world peace, he said.

The SJB leader stressed that since a warlike situation has been created today due to the breakdown of trust, the country’s national aspiration should be to protect the 2.2 billion people, protect national security, uphold international human rights laws and act as a country committed to peace in a balanced manner.

“We believe that we must act in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Premadasa said.

He further said that the challenges are increasing day by day in the face of instability, and that we must act responsibly as a country and implement a policy that protects the rights of the country, the people and the motherland, and even implement diplomatic methods that adhere to international human rights obligations.

‘We must stand strong, no matter what anyone demands’

The Opposition Leader further said that Sri Lanka must stand firm, ‘no matter what anyone demands’, and that we must achieve our goals with a good understanding of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and laws and regulations.

He added that we must prevent harm to the country and the people, while protecting human rights, and we must act in a manner that ensures the continuity of the territorial integrity of the country.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that Sri Lanka can respond appropriately to every challenge in conducting its state policies based on true reality, knowledge and efficiency.