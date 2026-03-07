Trump says Iran will be hit very hard today, threatens to expand targets

March 7, 2026   06:13 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran would be “hit very hard” on Saturday and that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people ⁠being, targeted, without providing details.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of ⁠people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time” Trump said ⁠in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted that Iran had apologised ⁠to its neighbours for its strikes against them, ⁠which he cast as a surrender.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

