23 dead in Nairobi flooding after heavy rains

March 7, 2026   07:00 pm

At least 23 people have been killed in Nairobi after heavy rain overnight caused severe flooding in Kenya’s capital city. 

Police said about 30 people had been rescued, but many others drowned after being swept into rivers - some have been electrocuted.

Kenya’s military has been deployed to help people trapped inside their cars, as police described widespread damage to properties as well as road closures.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) of Kenya said the hardest-hit neighborhoods include Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Huruma, South B and C, Pipeline/Embakasi, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Githurai, and parts of Westlands.

Sections of Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road, the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road, Enterprise Road, and Lang’ata Road have also been affected.

“The torrential rains have led to significant flooding, unfortunately resulting in 23 fatalities so far, destruction of property, road closures, and displacement of residents,” the statement read.

The NPS added that officers, working alongside other stakeholders, conducted overnight search and rescue operations, rescuing 29 people who are now receiving support.

“The response teams remain fully deployed, actively responding to distress calls and continuing with search and rescue missions. We are monitoring the situation closely and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Kenyans, residents, and visitors,” said NPS.

--Agencies

