Suspect nabbed with 368kg of foreign-origin cannabis worth over Rs. 73 million

March 7, 2026   07:33 pm

In a combined operation, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Kayts Police have seized a consignment of foreign-origin cannabis weighing approximately 368kg at the Suruvil beach area of Kayts Island, Jaffna. 

The operation conducted on Wednesday (04 March) also led to the arrest of a suspect and a dinghy boat, the navy said today.

It said the search operation was carried out by personnel from SLNS Kanchadewa of the Northern Naval Command in coordination with the Kayts Police Station. 

Upon searching the suspicious dinghy at the beach, this stock of cannabis was discovered, stuffed in 175 separate packages. The street value of the confiscated foreign cannabis is estimated to exceed Rs. 73 million.

The suspect held in this operation was identified as a 35-year-old resident of the Velanai area on Kayts Island. 

Meanwhile, the suspect, the dinghy and the stock of cannabis were handed over to the Kayts Police Station for further legal proceedings, the navy said.

