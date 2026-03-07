Navy seizes fishing trawler with suspected narcotics haul in southern seas; 6 arrested

The Sri Lanka Navy, during a special search operation conducted in the deep seas off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler transporting a stock of sacks suspected to contain narcotics, along with six suspects aboard.

The apprehended fishing trawler, the consignment of suspected narcotics, and the suspects are currently being escorted to shore for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Navy stated that further details regarding the operation will be released in due course.